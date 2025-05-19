Letter to Editor: Type 2 Diabetes Prevention Week

Dear Editor, Diabetes UK is inviting people in Sussex to understand their risk of type 2 diabetes by completing our free, online Know Your Risk tool. In just a few minutes, you can find out your personal risk and steps you can take to reduce it.

We’re making this call to kick off Type 2 Diabetes Prevention Week (26 May – 1 June), an NHS England initiative supported by Diabetes UK.

Diabetes is serious, and the latest figures show that one in five UK adults are living with diabetes or prediabetes. This includes an estimated 6.3 million people living with prediabetes, some of whom are not aware they have the condition. If left untreated, prediabetes can develop into type 2 diabetes, which can lead to serious health complications.

There are a range of risk factors at play, and finding out your risk of developing type 2 diabetes means you can take action to protect your health. It could be the most important thing you do today. You can find the Know Your Risk tool, and information about type 2 diabetes, at the Diabetes UK website ( diabetes.org.uk).

Thank you,

Niks Kent, Head of South East Coast and London at Diabetes UK