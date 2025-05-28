Letter to the editor: 77-year-old Green Belt to turn into Ifield Park local nature reserve?
The specially-designated ‘Green Belt’ area in the 1948 Crawley New Town Masterplan will be part of the proposed Ifield Park Local Nature Reserve-LNR [‘Green Belt between Horsham and Crawley was put in place 77 years ago’, Crawley Observer/WSCT, May 28].
This LNR proposal will be submitted to Crawley Borough Council at the earliest opportunity.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex