Letter to the editor: 77-year-old Green Belt to turn into Ifield Park local nature reserve?

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 28th May 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 12:36 BST
Specially-designated Green Belt in the Crawley New Town Masterplan - 1948Specially-designated Green Belt in the Crawley New Town Masterplan - 1948
Specially-designated Green Belt in the Crawley New Town Masterplan - 1948
The specially-designated ‘Green Belt’ area in the 1948 Crawley New Town Masterplan will be part of the proposed Ifield Park Local Nature Reserve-LNR [‘Green Belt between Horsham and Crawley was put in place 77 years ago’, Crawley Observer/WSCT, May 28].

This LNR proposal will be submitted to Crawley Borough Council at the earliest opportunity.

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

Related topics:Green BeltHorshamCrawley Borough Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice