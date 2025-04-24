Letter to the editor: Call for apology or resignation of Horsham council leader
I call upon Horsham District Council Leader Martin Boffey to apologise or resign for attacking the personal and professional integrity of Planning Inspector Luke Fleming [‘Astonishment’ as Government inspector chucks out Horsham’s Local Plan, WSCT, April 24]:
“This is a maverick decision…a flawed decision from a single individual”
That comment is beyond astonishing - it’s disgraceful.
Richard W. Symonds MCIPD
The Ifield Society
Lychgate Cottages
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex