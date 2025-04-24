Letter to the editor: Call for apology or resignation of Horsham council leader

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 24th Apr 2025, 14:58 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 16:16 BST
West Sussex County Times - HeadlinesWest Sussex County Times - Headlines
West Sussex County Times - Headlines
I call upon Horsham District Council Leader Martin Boffey to apologise or resign for attacking the personal and professional integrity of Planning Inspector Luke Fleming [‘Astonishment’ as Government inspector chucks out Horsham’s Local Plan, WSCT, April 24]:

“This is a maverick decision…a flawed decision from a single individual”

That comment is beyond astonishing - it’s disgraceful.

Richard W. Symonds MCIPD

Horsham Local Plan ‘not legally compliant’Horsham Local Plan ‘not legally compliant’
Horsham Local Plan ‘not legally compliant’

The Ifield Society

Lychgate Cottages

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

Related topics:Government InspectorHorsham District CouncilLocal Plan
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice