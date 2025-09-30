Letter to the editor: Call for councils' to work together to support Historic England's West of Ifield recommendation within the ancient parish

The Ifield Society calls upon Horsham District Council, Crawley Borough Council and West Sussex County Council [Highways] to work together to fully support Historic England’s Conclusion and Recommendation regarding the West of Ifield proposals [‘Proposed Ifield Park boundary set after Historic England’s west of Ifield consultation response’, Sussex World-Horsham, Letters, Sept 29].

“The proposals cause harm to the significance of the Medieval moated site at Ifield Court (scheduled monument) and St Margaret’s Church (Grade I listed). The ES [Environmental Statement] identifies significant adverse effects to these asset…There would be a direct and cumulative impact to both assets, with harm caused by development within their setting. Harm to nationally important heritage assets requires careful consideration, particularly as to whether harm might be demonstrably avoided/minimised further…The Environmental Statement identifies significant adverse effects to Ifield Court and St Margaret’s Church, which are nationally important heritage assets…The proposals would harm how the moated site is understood, particularly its status and rural position, with the CWMMC [road][[Crawley Western Multi Modal Corridor] encroaching on the open space to the south. There would also be harm to the significance of the parish church from housing close by, and the severing by the CWMMC of the spatial and historical relationship between the church and moated site. There would be a direct and cumulative impact through erosion of the rural quality of the landscape that the designated assets can be appreciated within, which contributes greatly to their significance. Harm to highly significant heritage assets requires careful consideration, particularly as to whether harm might be demonstrably avoided/minimised further.