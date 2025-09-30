Letter to the editor: Call for councils' to work together to support Historic England's West of Ifield recommendation within the ancient parish
Conclusion
“The proposals cause harm to the significance of the Medieval moated site at Ifield Court (scheduled monument) and St Margaret’s Church (Grade I listed). The ES [Environmental Statement] identifies significant adverse effects to these asset…There would be a direct and cumulative impact to both assets, with harm caused by development within their setting. Harm to nationally important heritage assets requires careful consideration, particularly as to whether harm might be demonstrably avoided/minimised further…The Environmental Statement identifies significant adverse effects to Ifield Court and St Margaret’s Church, which are nationally important heritage assets…The proposals would harm how the moated site is understood, particularly its status and rural position, with the CWMMC [road][[Crawley Western Multi Modal Corridor] encroaching on the open space to the south. There would also be harm to the significance of the parish church from housing close by, and the severing by the CWMMC of the spatial and historical relationship between the church and moated site. There would be a direct and cumulative impact through erosion of the rural quality of the landscape that the designated assets can be appreciated within, which contributes greatly to their significance. Harm to highly significant heritage assets requires careful consideration, particularly as to whether harm might be demonstrably avoided/minimised further.
Recommendation
“Should the principle of the development be accepted, in order to help minimise harm to the church, particularly when appreciated from the proposed Meadows East Area, we recommend that further consideration be given to the layout of the building plots located closest to the church to achieve a greater sense of space and openness around it”.
The concerns of Historic England also extend to the other historic heritage areas within the rest of the ancient Parish.
Richard W. Symonds MCIPD
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex