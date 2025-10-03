Letter to the editor: Campaign launched after attack on Ifield Brook Meadows within the ancient parish
Section 106 obligations are being used as a bargaining chip — turning Ifield Brook Meadows into a piece of “mitigation land” rather than recognising its true value as a living, historic green space. This is not protection, but exploitation.
The Ifield Society believes that:
- Ifield Brook Meadows is part of an ancient parish landscape and must be preserved as a whole, not broken up or traded away.
- Section 106 deals are being used to justify massive, speculative housing schemes that threaten both our natural heritage and community integrity.
- The warnings of Natural England, Historic England, and local voices must be heeded — not bypassed.
The West of Ifield planning application must be rejected — without hesitation.
This campaign is about more than democratic planning law. It is about the soul of Ifield. We call on residents, councillors, and MPs to stand with us and resist this Section 106 exploitation.
Richard W. Symonds MCIPD
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex