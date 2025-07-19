Letter to the editor: Cyclists on pavements in Chichester

To all cyclists in and around Chichester:

WILL YOU GET OFF THE BLOODY PAVEMENTS!!

The pavements are there for pedestrians, whether they're on 2 feet, in a pushchair or a wheelchair. They are not for cyclists.

If you are too scared to cycle on the main road, then don't have a push bike. It's as simple as that.

My mum and I recently challenged a cyclist who was hurtling towards us on Market Avenue. We both had heavy shopping and neither of us were able to move quickly. The abuse we received was absolutely vile and quite sickening. If somebody can tell me any differently, Market Avenue is not a cycle path?

I am sick and tired of having to get out of the way of cyclists riding illegally on the pavements. You either get shouted out to get out of the way or they infuriatingly ring their bell at you. My mum is in her late 80s and on a stick and regularly has to get out of a cyclists way. How is that considerate?

There used to be a time when cyclists were not allowed to ride through the pedestrian areas of Chichester town centre, but now it's a case of dodging the cyclist. What's it going to take for the Council and Police to do something? Is somebody going to be knocked down and seriously injured or worse still, killed by a cyclist?

Thank you for taking the time to read this.

Deborah Stedman

Farndell Close, Chichester