Letter to the editor: De la Warr Pavilion lit blue, thank you Bexhill-on-sea for putting our Parkinson’s community on the map
Your signatures helped us receive acknowledgment nationally by the Charter author’s, The Mover’s and Shakers, by being the area with the most signees, and placing us in lead position on their U.K signature map. We must not become complacent, as “ The word on the Street” is Barnsley are planning a return mass signature assault!
If anyone you know who has not yet signed, please encourage them to do so. If we remain in poll position, I have been told on good authority that Paul Mayhew Archer, revered Mover and Shaker and co- writer of the Vicar of Dibley, will reward us by coming to Bexhill-on-sea to preform a stand up comedian comedy night in aid of Parkinson’s research.
Thank you Bexhill on sea, you are fabulous!
Linda Clarke
Parkinson’s U.K
Campaign Volunteer