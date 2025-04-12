Letter to the editor: De la Warr Pavilion lit blue, thank you Bexhill-on-sea for putting our Parkinson’s community on the map

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our local Working Age Parkinson’s group would like to sincerely thank the Del la Warr pavilion, for lighting up blue to acknowledge “World Parkinson’s day. Also, a very big thank you to all the people who, after our Parkinson’s awareness walk last Sunday, signed the “ Parky Charter petition “to debate government policy, to improve care for the ever increasing amounts of people living with Parkinson’s disease .

Your signatures helped us receive acknowledgment nationally by the Charter author’s, The Mover’s and Shakers, by being the area with the most signees, and placing us in lead position on their U.K signature map. We must not become complacent, as “ The word on the Street” is Barnsley are planning a return mass signature assault!

If anyone you know who has not yet signed, please encourage them to do so. If we remain in poll position, I have been told on good authority that Paul Mayhew Archer, revered Mover and Shaker and co- writer of the Vicar of Dibley, will reward us by coming to Bexhill-on-sea to preform a stand up comedian comedy night in aid of Parkinson’s research.

Thank you Bexhill on sea, you are fabulous!

Helen Groves, taking photos on behalf of Bexhill Working Age, Parkinson’s Cafe group, after Viv Nock liaised with the De la Warr staff, asking if it could be lit blue.

Linda Clarke

Parkinson’s U.K

Campaign Volunteer