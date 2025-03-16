Letter to the editor: Democracy needs support
Across Europe and here in Britain, the far-Right has momentum but, so far, only Hungary’s Viktor Orban has been able to seize power and crush opposition.
In the UK the Reform Party is leading in the polls and Nigel Farage believes he could be the next Prime Minister. Though his Reform party has not got a majority we have seen in our last two elections that, with our First Past the Post voting system, a party does not need a majority of votes to get a huge majority of seats in parliament.
Those of us who do not fancy an illiberal Trump or Putin government must make our case for plurality and inclusion more assertively.
Keith Tunstall
Shippam Sreet, Chichester