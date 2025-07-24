Letter to the editor: District council should file West of Ifield complaints against Homes and Communities Agency, not the planning inspectorate

Horsham Local Plan

For a number of reasons [‘New Horsham Local Plan will only become sound and legally compliant if the council rejects Homes England’s speculative West of Ifield planning application’ / ‘Horsham District Council’s choice between two quangos’ - July 17 / 21 - Sussex World], the District Council would be strongly urged to abandon the idea of filing a complaint to government against the ‘West of Ifield’ planning inspector [‘Horsham District Council plans to file complaint with the government over Draft Local Plan, Sussex World, July 24].

What would be strongly urged - not least for a better use of local taxpayers’ money - is to abandon Homes England’s West of Ifield planning application, and to file a complaint to government about the Homes England which was primarily responsible for making the Horsham Local Plan unsound and not legally compliant in the first place [Liz Kitchen ‘of few words’ remembered, Sussex World, July 23].

