Letter to the editor: Formal request to Crawley MP for urgent action on Homes England and West of Ifield plan
This 10,000-home proposal is being pushed forward despite overwhelming local opposition, unresolved planning objections, and concerns raised by the Planning Inspector that have already stalled the Horsham Local Plan.
I respectfully ask you to take action [and reply to this email letter]:
1. Publicly oppose the West of Ifield development.
2. Raise these concerns in Parliament or directly with the Secretary of State.
3. Support a Select Committee inquiry into Homes England’s governance.
4. Call for greater oversight of Homes England, including consideration of “special measures.”
Homes England is acting less like a public agency and more like a private developer, bypassing local democracy and ignoring the long-term environmental and social costs to Crawley.
We need your voice and leadership in holding them accountable.
I would welcome a response to this urgent request at the earliest opportunity.
Richard W. Symonds MCIPD
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex