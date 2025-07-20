Letter to the editor: Formal request to Crawley MP for urgent action on Homes England and West of Ifield plan

Dear Peter Lamb MP I’m writing - again - as a Crawley resident to express serious concern about Homes England and its monstrous West of Ifield masterplan - a development which threatens to irreversibly damage ancient meadows, floodplains, and heritage landscapes on the edge of our town.

This 10,000-home proposal is being pushed forward despite overwhelming local opposition, unresolved planning objections, and concerns raised by the Planning Inspector that have already stalled the Horsham Local Plan.

I respectfully ask you to take action [and reply to this email letter]:

1. Publicly oppose the West of Ifield development.

Ancient Parish of Ifield [boundary in black] - with Ifield Brook Meadows in the geographical centre [in green]

2. Raise these concerns in Parliament or directly with the Secretary of State.

3. Support a Select Committee inquiry into Homes England’s governance.

4. Call for greater oversight of Homes England, including consideration of “special measures.”

Homes England is acting less like a public agency and more like a private developer, bypassing local democracy and ignoring the long-term environmental and social costs to Crawley.

Ifield Society logo

We need your voice and leadership in holding them accountable.

I would welcome a response to this urgent request at the earliest opportunity.

Richard W. Symonds MCIPD

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex