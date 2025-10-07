Letter to the editor: Full public scrutiny of Homes England's West of Ifield planning application within the ancient parish

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2025, 10:29 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 10:48 BST
Homes England's Head of Planning & Enabling Chris Bearton states ['Homes England to submit application for 3,000 homes in West of Ifield', Crawley Observer/West Sussex County Times, May 7/8 2025]:

"Even if the [Horsham] Local Plan falls away, we're still anticipating to submit that planning application"

Bring it on, Mr Bearton!

This Head of the Government property developer further states:

Ancient Parish ['West of Ifield']placeholder image
Ancient Parish ['West of Ifield']

"It [the West of Ifield planning application] would still go through the level of scrutiny and assessment that any other planning application would need to"

Indeed, Mr Bearton, and more so as you are a housing quango appointed by a Government elected by us, the people - and accountable to us, the people.

So, we look forward to fully scrutinising and assessing your West of Ifield operations - not least your land deal in and around Ifield Golf Club ['Homes England plans £3bn Crawley garden village', Estates Gazette International - EGI, July 29 2019].

Richard W. Symonds

Ancient Parish of Ifield [outlined in black] - showing Ifield Brook Meadows and Ifield Golf Club across the centre of the picture]placeholder image
Ancient Parish of Ifield [outlined in black] - showing Ifield Brook Meadows and Ifield Golf Club across the centre of the picture]

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

