Letter to the editor: Full public scrutiny of Homes England's West of Ifield planning application within the ancient parish
"Even if the [Horsham] Local Plan falls away, we're still anticipating to submit that planning application"
Bring it on, Mr Bearton!
This Head of the Government property developer further states:
"It [the West of Ifield planning application] would still go through the level of scrutiny and assessment that any other planning application would need to"
Indeed, Mr Bearton, and more so as you are a housing quango appointed by a Government elected by us, the people - and accountable to us, the people.
So, we look forward to fully scrutinising and assessing your West of Ifield operations - not least your land deal in and around Ifield Golf Club ['Homes England plans £3bn Crawley garden village', Estates Gazette International - EGI, July 29 2019].
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex