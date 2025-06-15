Letter to the editor: Fun on the Green in Chichester

User (UGC) Submitted

Could there ever have been a more diverse gathering of Cisestrians than on the green in front of the cathedral this last Sunday as part of the celebrations for its 950th year? A Summer's day encouraged a great crowd of small people with dad’s in shorts and T-shirts and mothers in summer frocks, more elderly chaps in white jackets and Panama hats, and other elderly people with sticks and zimmers. It was a great cross-section of citizens enjoying a tour of the stalls from the Samaritans and the Harbour Conservancy to the City Council stall promoting the Gala in Priory Park on June 28th.

Bishop Martin, the Dean and other clergy chatted with families about the hugely long history of the cathedral and no doubt winning some to come and join in its many activities.

Food offerings ranged from crepes and street food to, of course, ice cream. Entertainment came from a steel band to a clown with just the right fun activities for the children.

Altogether it was a happy initiative right in the middle of the city. We want it again, please, and hopefully before another 950 years.

Keith Tunstall, Shippam Street, Chichester

