Letter to the editor: Good for John Milne

It was both heartening and a delight to see in last week’s County Times, that our MP, John Milne, was in Billingshurst to support the local residents in their campaign to stop the destruction of two thriving and majestic oak trees.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As has been reported in the County Times, one single homeowner alleges that the roots from the two oaks are damaging the foundations of his house extension and has gained the support of his insurer, Axa.

Now, as we all know, Axa is a French multinational insurance corporation headquartered in Paris and is a global company with a market capitalization as of August 2025, of approximately £80.07 billion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been suggested that the cost of strengthening the foundations to the extension are of the order of £70,000, very small change to a company worth £80.7 billion, but as we all know, insurance companies only like collecting premiums and don’t like paying claims.

User (UGC) Submitted

Then there is the fact that the trees are at least 100 years old and were there long before the original house was built and more so before the recent extension. Therefore, the question arises, why did the foundations not take account of the existing trees, was it simply to reduce cost, poor quality building, or both. And, as for Axa, perhaps next time they offer house insurance, they should carry out a detailed survey first.

In any case, as someone who has been involved in property litigation, I would suggest that no court in the land would find in favour of the homeowner and his insurer and instruct the trees to be destroyed.

So man up Billingshurst Parish Council and tell Axa and the homeowner to sort their own problems and leave our trees alone.

Robert Bishop

Broomfield Drive

Billingshurst