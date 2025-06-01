Letter to the editor: Green Belt application to turn Ifield Brook Meadows local green space into Ifield Park local nature reserve for 25th anniversary of the Crawley Millennium Greenway
After the Ancient Ifield Exhibition - for the 25th anniversary of the Crawley Millennium Greenway - a ‘Green Belt’ application is planned to be proposed and submitted to Crawley Borough Council to turn Ifield Brook Meadows Local Green Space [LGS] into Ifield Park Local Nature Reserve [LNR].
Richard W. Symonds. MCIPD
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex