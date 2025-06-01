Letter to the editor: Green Belt application to turn Ifield Brook Meadows local green space into Ifield Park local nature reserve for 25th anniversary of the Crawley Millennium Greenway

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 1st Jun 2025, 07:06 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 09:28 BST
Ifield Brook Meadows Local Green Space [LGS] - in the geographical centre of the Ancient Parish of Ifield [outlined in black]Ifield Brook Meadows Local Green Space [LGS] - in the geographical centre of the Ancient Parish of Ifield [outlined in black]
Ifield Brook Meadows Local Green Space [LGS] - in the geographical centre of the Ancient Parish of Ifield [outlined in black]
After the Ancient Ifield Exhibition - for the 25th anniversary of the Crawley Millennium Greenway - a ‘Green Belt’ application is planned to be proposed and submitted to Crawley Borough Council to turn Ifield Brook Meadows Local Green Space [LGS] into Ifield Park Local Nature Reserve [LNR].

Richard W. Symonds. MCIPD

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

Related topics:Green BeltCrawley Borough Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice