Letter to the editor: Green Belt between Horsham and Crawley was put in place 77 years ago
Liberal Democrat candidate for St Leonard’s Sam Raby states he is “…keen to protect our rural environment, so we have recently submitted a motion for a Green Belt between Horsham and Crawley”
May I remind this prospective local by-election candidate that a ‘Green Belt’ was already put in place 77 years ago.
Richard W. Symonds MCIPD
The Ifield Society - ‘Save Our Ancient Parish’
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex