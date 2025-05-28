Letter to the editor: Green Belt between Horsham and Crawley was put in place 77 years ago

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 28th May 2025, 04:10 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 09:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Liberal Democrat candidate for St Leonard’s Sam Raby states he is “…keen to protect our rural environment, so we have recently submitted a motion for a Green Belt between Horsham and Crawley”

May I remind this prospective local by-election candidate that a ‘Green Belt’ was already put in place 77 years ago.

Richard W. Symonds MCIPD

The Ifield Society - ‘Save Our Ancient Parish’

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

Related topics:Liberal DemocratGreen Belt
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice