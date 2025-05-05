Letter to the editor: Homes England's West of Ifield planning application must be rejected

At the thankfully rain-free Ifield Mayfayre yesterday [Monday], ‘Save West of Ifield Together’ provided an update on the masterplan of the government property developer:

“Homes England intend to submit a planning application for 3000 houses West of Ifield this summer, possibly as early as June…

The fact that the Horsham District Council [HDC] draft Local Plan has been thrown out seems to make no difference to Homes England, and they say they will submit their application regardless…

HDC councillors will be responsible for saying yes or no”

Horsham Local Plan thrown out

Why would Horsham councillors say ‘yes’ to a flawed planning application by a flawed government housing agency which appears to be primarily responsible for getting the Horsham Plan thrown out in the first place?!

Homes England’s West of Ifield planning application must be rejected without hesitation - before any further damage is done.

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society - ‘Save Our Ancient Parish’

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

