Letter to the editor: Horsham District Council's choice between two quangos
To my mind, this District Council has a clear choice between two government quangos [‘Horsham District Council should contest Inspector’s decision’, Sussex World-Horsham, July 21] - contest the decisions of the Planning Inspectorate or contest the decisions of the Homes and Communities Agency [trading as Homes England].
I would suggest the Council supported the decisions of the government agency they trusted the most - and contested the decisions of the government agency they trusted the least.
I know which one I don’t trust at all.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex