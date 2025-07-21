Letter to the editor: Horsham District Council's choice between two quangos

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 21st Jul 2025, 10:31 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 12:00 BST
To my mind, this District Council has a clear choice between two government quangos [‘Horsham District Council should contest Inspector’s decision’, Sussex World-Horsham, July 21] - contest the decisions of the Planning Inspectorate or contest the decisions of the Homes and Communities Agency [trading as Homes England].

I would suggest the Council supported the decisions of the government agency they trusted the most - and contested the decisions of the government agency they trusted the least.

I know which one I don’t trust at all.

Richard W. Symonds

Ifield Society logoplaceholder image
Ifield Society logo

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

Related topics:District CouncilHorsham District Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice