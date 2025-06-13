Letter to the editor: Hypocrisy of PCC Katy Bourne

Dear Editor, I felt bound to write to you regarding the content of the newsletter of Katy Bourne PCC of Sussex Police of Friday 13th June 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this, she has the temerity to criticise the current government's police funding allocation in this past week's Spending Review. I have to say that I find this somewhat hypocritical bearing in mind her Tory government from 2010 to 2024 pretty much decimated policing through its police funding allocation over many years. The extent of this during the so called austerity period, led to police numbers falling to record lows which only recovered to the previous 2010 levels following Boris Johnson's sudden funding of so called "extra" police officers. However, they weren't "extra" because we still only have the same number of officers we had in 2010! Add to this the fact the current picture is grim anyway because officers are leaving in droves prior to completing even 5 years of service and so recruitment is struggling just to keep numbers at the same levels. This is all down to the PCC's previous Tory government!

I remember well when she took office in 2012, she waxed lyrical about how there was plenty of ways in which policing in Sussex could continue to operate efficiently with savings being made. However, she was proved to be totally wrong! The quality of policing in Sussex and elsewhere has declined to an extent where frankly it has lost the confidence of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her recent newsletter, she talks about the need to increase the policing precept within the council tax to 5% to cover the shortfall resulting from the government's settlement. However, she has been increasing this same precept for many years due to similar shortfalls when the Tories were in power! Again, somewhat hypocritical I would suggest!

User (UGC) Submitted

Don't get me wrong, I am no supporter of Labour. However, she cannot have her cake and eat it! I find the basis for what she is saying to be totally and utterly hypocritical and I believe that all non Tories within the Sussex community will see through her argument the same as I have!

Personally, I am completely disillusioned with her politicisation of policing during her time in office and I am pleased that soon, the role of PCC will disappear. My only hope dare I say is that she fails in her bid to become the mayor!

Kevin Moore

Retired Detective Chief Superintendent and Head of CID, Sussex Police

Kingsmead Way

Seaford