Letter to the Editor: Ifield Park proposal to be modelled on Tilgate Park

‘The Ifield Park Proposal’ - which will be submitted to the councils’ at an appropriate time - will be modelled on Tilgate Park [‘Bus-walk this Saturday to Tilgate Park Lake and Peace Garden’, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, Aug 11].

Dear Editor

There are common features both to the proposed Ifield Park and Tilgate Park:

There are common features both to the proposed Ifield Park and Tilgate Park:

Ifield Society logoplaceholder image
Ifield Society logo

1. Both have a Golf Club.

2. Both have a Lake.

3. Both are within an Ancient Parish.

4. Both have the Crawley Millennium Greenway running through them.

‘Bus-Walk to Tilgate Park from Ifield’placeholder image
‘Bus-Walk to Tilgate Park from Ifield’

5. Both are a Wildlife haven.

6. Both are a Heritage treasure.

7. Both are an Oasis of Peace.

Yours sincerely

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

