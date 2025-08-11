Letter to the Editor: Ifield Park proposal to be modelled on Tilgate Park
‘The Ifield Park Proposal’ - which will be submitted to the councils’ at an appropriate time - will be modelled on Tilgate Park [‘Bus-walk this Saturday to Tilgate Park Lake and Peace Garden’, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, Aug 11].
Dear Editor
‘The Ifield Park Proposal’ - which will be submitted to the Councils’ at an appropriate time - will be modelled on Tilgate Park [‘Bus-walk this Saturday to Tilgate Park Lake and Peace Garden’, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, Aug 11].
There are common features both to the proposed Ifield Park and Tilgate Park:
1. Both have a Golf Club.
2. Both have a Lake.
3. Both are within an Ancient Parish.
4. Both have the Crawley Millennium Greenway running through them.
5. Both are a Wildlife haven.
6. Both are a Heritage treasure.
7. Both are an Oasis of Peace.
Yours sincerely
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society