Letter to the editor: Left wing or just sensible?
Recognition of a Palestinian State, which is long overdue. Britain had the Palestine Mandate between the Wars, which at first had a vast majority of Arabs as its population. Israel was only recognised post-war. The United Nations should be humanely in control of Gaza and the West Bank, not Israel.
In this country immigration, unfortunately, needs to be forcibly ended, all but a trickle. It is right to call vast infill estates like the twelve thousand house at Barnham ‘insane’ or virtually so. If population were under control we would have a stable rural landscape and not a building site for immigrants.
And thirdly the letter that deplores the separation of politics from religion – or religious and secular ethics – is quite correct. It is all under the umbrella of social-ethics. ‘Right’ is what people believe in, and ‘Wrong’ is the other alternatives.
RW Standing
Sea Road, East Preston