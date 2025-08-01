Letter to the editor: Left wing or just sensible?

A letter and two articles [Littlehampton Gazette July 31] which should be applauded.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recognition of a Palestinian State, which is long overdue. Britain had the Palestine Mandate between the Wars, which at first had a vast majority of Arabs as its population. Israel was only recognised post-war. The United Nations should be humanely in control of Gaza and the West Bank, not Israel.

In this country immigration, unfortunately, needs to be forcibly ended, all but a trickle. It is right to call vast infill estates like the twelve thousand house at Barnham ‘insane’ or virtually so. If population were under control we would have a stable rural landscape and not a building site for immigrants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And thirdly the letter that deplores the separation of politics from religion – or religious and secular ethics – is quite correct. It is all under the umbrella of social-ethics. ‘Right’ is what people believe in, and ‘Wrong’ is the other alternatives.

RW Standing

Sea Road, East Preston