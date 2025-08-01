Letter to the editor: Left wing or just sensible?

By Richard William Standing
Contributor
Published 1st Aug 2025, 08:49 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 09:08 BST
A letter and two articles [Littlehampton Gazette July 31] which should be applauded.

Recognition of a Palestinian State, which is long overdue. Britain had the Palestine Mandate between the Wars, which at first had a vast majority of Arabs as its population. Israel was only recognised post-war. The United Nations should be humanely in control of Gaza and the West Bank, not Israel.

In this country immigration, unfortunately, needs to be forcibly ended, all but a trickle. It is right to call vast infill estates like the twelve thousand house at Barnham ‘insane’ or virtually so. If population were under control we would have a stable rural landscape and not a building site for immigrants.

And thirdly the letter that deplores the separation of politics from religion – or religious and secular ethics – is quite correct. It is all under the umbrella of social-ethics. ‘Right’ is what people believe in, and ‘Wrong’ is the other alternatives.

RW Standing

Sea Road, East Preston

