Letter to the editor: Let history speak: west of Ifield is green belt

As the battle for the soul of an ancient Parish reaches its climax - the monstrous West of Ifield development masterplan - let history speak 77 years on:

West of Ifield was 'Green Belt' land in 1948 [see Map].

Roll on the day when this Green Belt in Ifield becomes a designated Local Nature Reserve [LNR] and Heritage Site.

The opportunity is now there for the taking - if the 'powers-that-be' have the will to make it happen.

Boundary of the ancient Parish of Ifield [in black] - with St Margaret’s 13th century church in the geographical centre.

Yours sincerely

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village, Crawley