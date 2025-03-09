Letter to the editor: Let history speak: west of Ifield is green belt
As the battle for the soul of an ancient Parish reaches its climax - the monstrous West of Ifield development masterplan - let history speak 77 years on:
West of Ifield was 'Green Belt' land in 1948 [see Map].
Roll on the day when this Green Belt in Ifield becomes a designated Local Nature Reserve [LNR] and Heritage Site.
The opportunity is now there for the taking - if the 'powers-that-be' have the will to make it happen.
Yours sincerely
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village, Crawley