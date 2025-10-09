Letter to the editor: Letter to MP calling on government to abide by democratic planning law and due process within ancient parish
Could you remind your Minister that even the Government has to abide by democratic planning law and due process within the ancient Parish [West of Ifield - North Sussex]
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/thousands-of-new-homes-get-the-go-ahead-in-north-sussex
Housing and Planning Minister Matthew Pennycook said:
“The breakthrough achieved in Sussex North demonstrates how through smart policy interventions we can unlock precisely the kind of win-win for development and nature that this government is committed to achieving”
Yours sincerely
Richard W. Symonds MCIPD
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex