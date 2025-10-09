Letter to the editor: Letter to MP calling on government to abide by democratic planning law and due process within ancient parish

Ancient Parish of Ifield [outlined in black] - proposed 'National Landscape' [formerly Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty - AONBplaceholder image
Open letter to Crawley MP Peter Lamb:

Could you remind your Minister that even the Government has to abide by democratic planning law and due process within the ancient Parish [West of Ifield - North Sussex]

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/thousands-of-new-homes-get-the-go-ahead-in-north-sussex

Housing and Planning Minister Matthew Pennycook said:

'Ifield Society - Standing Up For Our Ancient Parish'placeholder image
'Ifield Society - Standing Up For Our Ancient Parish'

“The breakthrough achieved in Sussex North demonstrates how through smart policy interventions we can unlock precisely the kind of win-win for development and nature that this government is committed to achieving”

Yours sincerely

Richard W. Symonds MCIPD

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

