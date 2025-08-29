Letter to the editor: 'Maps launch' for planned Ifield Country Park Nature Reserve and Heritage Site

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 29th Aug 2025, 10:23 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 10:32 BST
Today [Friday Aug 29 2025] marks the ‘Maps Launch’ for the planned Ifield Country Park Nature Reserve and Heritage Site - as part of the West Sussex Millennium Parish Maps Project 25th Anniversary.

In celebration, there will be walk tomorrow [Saturday Aug 30 2025] to Willoughby Fields Local Nature Reserve - 11am from the Plough in Ifield Village ['Walk on the wild side', Crawley Observer, Letters, Aug 27]. Walkers will follow the Crawley Millennium Greenway - another 25th Anniversary - and return by 1pm.

Map Plan 2 - Ancient Parish of Ifield [boundary outline in black]

All welcome.

Map Plan 3 - West of Ifield [Google Maps]

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Map Plan 4 - West of Ifield [Homes England]

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

West Sussex Parish Maps ['A Sense of Place']

Crawley, West Sussex

