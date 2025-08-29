Letter to the editor: 'Maps launch' for planned Ifield Country Park Nature Reserve and Heritage Site

In celebration, there will be walk tomorrow [Saturday Aug 30 2025] to Willoughby Fields Local Nature Reserve - 11am from the Plough in Ifield Village ['Walk on the wild side', Crawley Observer, Letters, Aug 27]. Walkers will follow the Crawley Millennium Greenway - another 25th Anniversary - and return by 1pm.
Map Plan 2 - Ancient Parish of Ifield [boundary outline in black]
All welcome.
Map Plan 3 - West of Ifield [Google Maps]
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Map Plan 4 - West of Ifield [Homes England]
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
West Sussex Parish Maps ['A Sense of Place']
Crawley, West Sussex