Letter to the editor: New Horsham Local Plan will only become sound if the council rejects Homes England's speculative West of Ifield planning application

By Richard W Symonds
Published 17th Jul 2025, 12:03 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 12:36 BST
A Council ‘spokesman’ asserts [Horsham District Council prepares to withdraw draft Local Plan, Sussex World, July 16]:

”We don’t have a crystal ball, we can’t offer any guarantees. We’re going to do everything we can to…use the lessons that we’ve learned from the feedback from the inspector and really try and a Plan that cannot be knocked back the second time round”

No crystal ball is necessary to assert that if Homes England’s monstrous West of Ifield speculative planning application is approved by the District Council, the new Horsham Local Plan is guaranteed to be “knocked back the second time round”.

