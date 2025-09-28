Letter to the editor: No to a mega-council

Reading the report in last week’s County Times that the County Council wants to take over the powers of the local district and borough councils is a real cause for concern.

As Councillor Donna Johnson said, there is ‘’a risk centralising decision making will dilute local voices and create a super-sized authority which will struggle to be responsible to the very communities we were elected to serve’’.

As an older retired person whose children long ago left home and the area, there is little that West Sussex County Council do for me or my wife and what they do, namely the highways, is done very, very, poorly.

Then there is the old Novartis site in Horsham which WSCC purchased and with great fanfare announced its use as a Science Campus, then when this failed to appear, an Enterprise Park and now it is likely to be purely housing. More recently, WSCC has announced its intention to sell its old Highways Department site in Broadbridge Heath for retail use, with Lidl the prime occupant, right next door to a Tesco Supermarket, when it is the North of Horsham that needs a Lidl. With the old A281, Broadbridge Heath by-pass having been closed to everything but buses, the last thing we need just here is another supermarket.

Community Matters

Now that Angela Rayner, who had been pushing this agenda, has been removed from this wretched Government, perhaps it is time for the local authorities in the south to resist this ill thought out plan and as Councillor Johnson said, look after the people who elected the Council in the best way possible, rather than happily increase their powers and no doubt their remuneration.

On a separate but related topic, we keep hearing and reading about Labour’s mandate for change but, of course, they don’t strictly have a mandate from the majority of the population at all. In fact, they achieved half a million votes less this time than they did in 2019, when they won only 202 seats to the Conservatives 365 and this time the combined Conservative and Reform UK parties, polled one and a quarter million votes more than Labour. Indeed, only 20% of those eligible to vote, voted Labour and of the electorate who did vote, only 33% voted Labour.

We are told that the Proportional Representation system produces too many split Parliaments, but there is surely something wrong, when in 2019 the Conservatives needed an average of 38,000 votes per seat to retain power, while Labour only managed 23,600 votes per seat this time, against the 56,400 the Conservatives required for each of their 121 seats.

Reform UK are entitled to feel aggrieved that having polled 600,000 votes more than the Liberal Democrats, the LibDems ended up with 72 seats to Reform’s 5 seats.

Robert Bishop

Broomfield Drive

Billingshurst