Letter to the editor: Paradise regained

Bench showing original verse carved into the seat

Above the Paradise incline, Eastbourne, vandals had destroyed all but one of the benches around the dew-pond viewpoint. Arriving breathless after the climb, I could no longer be sure of a seat and so I had been driving up to the Warren Hill car park. This was less than a ten-minute level walk from the site. But on the afternoon of Tuesday 8th April all was to change.

My wife being at an advanced stage of Alzheimer’s disease, I support the Alzheimer’s Society’s work and so receive regular updates. That afternoon, just as I was about to set out in my car for Warren Hill with my dog, I was stopped in my tracks by a ping on my mobile.

“Anthony, make the most of being outside this spring. Spending time in nature is therapeutic, promoting calm and well-being. Fresh air reduces stress, boosts well-being, and stimulates the senses – whether through birdsong, wildlife, or fresh grass. These moments bring joy and memories.”

Although I consider my own memory loss to be normal for a man of 80, this was good preventative advice. Pulse rate raising activities also being beneficial, we walked up to the Dew Pond that day, hoping to find the bench unoccupied.

"In loving memory ..." , the deceased and the donors names

Only a few days before, without fanfare, and with the approval of the South Downs National Park Authority, the site had been transformed by the donation of an extraordinary memorial. Walkers are now greeted by a set of four bespoke wooden benches. These are set at the four points of the compass, N, S, E, W. Into the seat of each are carved uplifting original verses. More than a memorial, a gift for us all, ‘Paradise Regained’. Well worth a visit.

As for my part, I had no rational explanation as to why a general email prompt should have led me to a revelation such as this.

Was I to appear in an episode of Danny Robin’s TV series ‘Uncanny’?

Tony Ward

Pashley Road, Eastbourne