Letter to the editor: planning committee changes are bonkers

What a pity Mr. Kornycky has not fully read my letter (Letters 30th January).

If he had he would know that I supported reform of the Planning Committee system at Horsham District Council (HDC) if it could have been done properly. By that I mean proper representation of all wards, with substitutes, increased training, mandatory site visits and an appropriate allowance to indicate the increased status of the committee.

In the event, all we have been presented with is a drastic neutering of the existing two committees and little else. And getting the new arrangements bedded in will take overworked planning officers away from the huge demands of securing an acceptable local plan and addressing the implications of the local plan issue in relation to individual planning applications. All of this is whilst coping with the demands of moving to new offices at Albery House. And if that is not enough, Angela Rayner in her recent Commons statement on local government reorganisation has suggested that the end for HDC could be 2027 not 2028.