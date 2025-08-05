Letter to the editor: Response from MP on Home's England's plans for West of ifield

Crawley MP replies to formal request for urgent action on Homes England's West of Ifield masterplan:

“I’m already on record as publicly opposing the development, since roughly 2013 when Homes England started discussing their land holdings again.

“The Secretary of State tends to delegate these issues to junior ministers, in this case Matthew Pennycook. I sought a meeting with him immediately after being elected, which took until last March to find an opening. Some of what I said was taken on board. I collared him again in the division lobby shortly before recess and I’m following up on the points by letter.

“The governance of Homes England has changed, with both the chair and chief executive of Homes England resigning and being replaced in the last year (with an interim in the case of the chair). I’m trying to get them before my select committee, as we oversee NDPBs and are currently doing an inquiry as to their accountability and what can be done to either bring more of their functions in-house or increase ministerial oversight”

Email from Peter Lamb MP [August 5 2025] to:

Richard W. Symonds,