Letter to the editor: Talk and Walk, Books and Birds to take place on Saturday May 3 at The Plough in Ifield
There will be a ‘Talk and Walk’ this Saturday [May 3] in the historic parish village of Ifield.
David Moon - Ifield Society Co-founder and Crawley Community Awards Winner 2016 - will give a Talk entitled ‘Books and Birds’ from 11.00am to 11.30. From 11.30am onwards there will be a Walk through Ifield Brook Meadows within the ancient Parish to the Millpond. Return by 2pm.
All welcome - including dogs.
Yours sincerely
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex