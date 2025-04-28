Letter to the editor: Talk and Walk, Books and Birds to take place on Saturday May 3 at The Plough in Ifield

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 28th Apr 2025, 12:57 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 13:08 BST
Ifield Society Logo
There will be a ‘Talk and Walk’ this Saturday [May 3] in the historic parish village of Ifield.

David Moon - Ifield Society Co-founder and Crawley Community Awards Winner 2016 - will give a Talk entitled ‘Books and Birds’ from 11.00am to 11.30. From 11.30am onwards there will be a Walk through Ifield Brook Meadows within the ancient Parish to the Millpond. Return by 2pm.

All welcome - including dogs.

Yours sincerely

The Plough in the historic parish village of Ifield

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

