Letter to the editor: The west of Ifield development has proven to be a bad plan. It should be withdrawn immediately

Here is the Horsham Plan Examination Hearing Statement submitted by Richard W. Symonds of The Ifield Society - just before the Planning Inspector abandoned the Examination Hearing after 3 days last December/January [‘West of Ifield not currently developable’, Crawley Observer/Sussex World, July 15]

HEARING STATEMENT SUBMISSION - RICHARD W. SYMONDS [THE IFIELD SOCIETY]

Introduction

I write this as Co-founder of the Ifield Society which was informally set up 24 years ago aiming “to protect and preserve this ancient Parish of Ifield for present and future generations to enjoy - especially Ifield Brook Meadows” [see map below]

West of Ifield [HS2] - lying within the rural half of the ancient Parish - should be withdrawn immediately from the Horsham Local Plan for 3 primary reasons.

1. 1999 - 'Strategic Gap' - The Ruling of the Judges

In 1999, Horsham District Council spent a considerable amount of local taxpayers money going to the Appeal Court to protect the so-called 'strategic gap' between Crawley & Horsham from development - what is now called 'West of Ifield' [including the 'West Of Ifield Rural Fringe'].

"Counsel for Horsham, Rhodri Price Lewis, had argued that where land such as Ifield Court Farm was an integral part of the open countryside between the towns and that to allow development of it would seriously undermine the aims of the planning policy.

Lord Woolf said that Horsham was under a duty to prevent coalescence between the two towns and had been entitled to take the view that exclusion of the land from the gap could have a tendency to encourage such coalescence. The planning inspector had been entitled to take the view that redesignation of the land, without very strong justification, could trigger off 'the very real danger of cumulative erosion'"

2. 2018 - "Not Currently Developable" - SHELAA

West of Ifield - which later included the legally questionable Golf Club 'Land Grab' - was judged to be "Not Currently Developable" by the Strategic Housing and Economic Land Availability Assessment [SHELAA]

3. 2020 - 'Subsidence' Warning - Historic England and Specialist Archaeological Advice

Historic England warned of "subsidence" if any large-scale development took place - especially around Ifield Brook Meadows, St Margaret's Parish Fields and Ifield Court Farm Heritage & Scheduled Monument Site within the ancient Parish [see map below].

"We think it essential that an integrated landscape approach to assessment of heritage assets [both designated and undesignated] is undertaken and translated into the report. The assessment should also take account of the potential impact which associated development activities [such as construction, servicing, maintenance , and associated traffic] might have upon perceptions, understanding, and appreciation of the heritage assets in the area. The assessment should also consider the likelihood of alterations to drainage and water patterns that might lead to in situ decomposition or destruction of below ground archaeological remains and deposits, and can also lead to subsidence of buildings and monuments"

Conclusion

The West of Ifield development has proven to be a bad - almost insane - plan. It should be withdrawn immediately.

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex