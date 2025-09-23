Letter to the editor: Time to stop the culture of hatred and fear in this country

The Stand Up To Racism Rally at Chichester Cross last Friday (September 19)

Last Friday, 19th September, dozens of people, from churches and other community groups, met at the Cross to express their concern at the culture of hatred and fear that is spreading through our country, and indeed the world.

A member of the Quaker community read out an appeal on behalf of several faith communities to all those who are “distressed by the escalation of destructive conflict, displacement, hunger and suffering which is destroying lives and futures”.

In our country hatred and fear are often being targeted at newcomers to our shores. They are painted as a general threat to our way of life and to a particular threat to our women and children as they walk the streets.

I doubt that such a threat is experienced by most of the people of Chichester. We walk our streets in peace and without fear. We share the city we love with people from other countries who have come here to escape experiences of violence, exploitation and even starvation. And these people do not threaten us any more than other people.

In my own extended family, there are people from the West Indies, Africa and the Middle East. Without exception these people are loving and kind. They have enriched my life. And now, I fear for their future. I fear for the safety for my grandchildren who are of mixed heritage.

If we hear that people from other countries are inherently a threat to us, we must question this.

We must challenge the narrative of hatred, fear and lies.

We can more easily find the strength to do this if we join together, as members of different faiths did last week.

Perhaps you can find a faith group, a political party or a community group that works together for peace and not for conflict; for loving-kindness and not hatred.

The ecumenical appeal urges each of us to recognise that all human beings are of equal significance and are interconnected. And the Quakers added to this: “we can ask ourselves what kind of world we really want to live in, and then seek to bring it into being one action at a time”.

Jenny Webb

Chichester Quakers

Friends Meeting House

Priory Road

Chichester