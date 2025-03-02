Letter to the editor: Troubling times

Many of us feel these are troubling times. Others revel in the uncertainty. Donald Trump has become president in America and is upending liberal values at home and abroad and here in Britain recent polls tell us that Nigel Farage’s Reform has become the leading party with policies not dissimilar. Half of America is appalled at the turn of events, half seem delighted.

It seems remarkable that President Trump is able to change policies and sack senior civil servants across the board, simply on an assumption that they are not loyal to his cause. The American Constitution, so carefully constructed to prevent the emergence of an autocrat, has so far been found wanting. In a whirlwind of Executive Orders, President Trump has cowed those parts of the government that might restrain him.

Like Britain, America has a First Past The Post electoral system. Trump has been given full presidential powers though he didn’t get a majority of the popular vote, just as Keir Starmer didn’t get a majority of the popular vote here. If there was an election today, polls * say Reform would be the largest party and, though well short of a majority, they would be given the first chance to form a government. * [email protected]

Keith Tunstall

Shippam Street, Chichester