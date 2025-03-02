Letter to the editor: Troubling times
It seems remarkable that President Trump is able to change policies and sack senior civil servants across the board, simply on an assumption that they are not loyal to his cause. The American Constitution, so carefully constructed to prevent the emergence of an autocrat, has so far been found wanting. In a whirlwind of Executive Orders, President Trump has cowed those parts of the government that might restrain him.
Like Britain, America has a First Past The Post electoral system. Trump has been given full presidential powers though he didn’t get a majority of the popular vote, just as Keir Starmer didn’t get a majority of the popular vote here. If there was an election today, polls * say Reform would be the largest party and, though well short of a majority, they would be given the first chance to form a government. * [email protected]
Keith Tunstall
Shippam Street, Chichester