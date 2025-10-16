Letter to the editor: Urgent and further call for 'ecological emergency' in ancient parish as future of rare and protected ramshorn snail "uncertain"
The Guardian: “The chancellor appeared to be referring to the little whirlpool ramshorn snail, which is 5mm in diameter, and one of the rarest creatures in Britain. It is an indicator of clean rivers and ponds as it is very sensitive to sewage pollution.
What the unnamed developer failed to tell the ill-advised Chancellor is that the Ramshorn Snail - a rare, protected species - is the freshwater equivalent of the ‘Canary-in-the-Coalmine’ which detected poisonous gases.
The future of this massively-important little snail is now “uncertain” [according to Executive Director for Home Builders Federation Steve Turner], as is the water quality - and quantity - within this ancient Parish and beyond.
Councils’ are called upon, again, to urgently declare an Ecological Emergency - without hesitation.
Richard W. Symonds. MCIPD
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex