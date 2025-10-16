Letter to the editor: Urgent and further call for 'ecological emergency' in ancient parish as future of rare and protected ramshorn snail "uncertain"

Chancellor Rachel Reeves: “Some snails on the site that are a protected species or something…We knew about that issue because we’ve got a good relationship with the developer and he brought it to our attention” [‘Rachel Reeves clears planning blockage amid ‘good relationship’ with developer’, Guardian, Oct 7].

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Guardian: “The chancellor appeared to be referring to the little whirlpool ramshorn snail, which is 5mm in diameter, and one of the rarest creatures in Britain. It is an indicator of clean rivers and ponds as it is very sensitive to sewage pollution.

What the unnamed developer failed to tell the ill-advised Chancellor is that the Ramshorn Snail - a rare, protected species - is the freshwater equivalent of the ‘Canary-in-the-Coalmine’ which detected poisonous gases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The future of this massively-important little snail is now “uncertain” [according to Executive Director for Home Builders Federation Steve Turner], as is the water quality - and quantity - within this ancient Parish and beyond.

Ancient Parish of Ifield [boundary outline in black]

Councils’ are called upon, again, to urgently declare an Ecological Emergency - without hesitation.

Richard W. Symonds. MCIPD

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex