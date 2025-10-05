Letter to the editor: What does net zero really costs

I am hoping the County Times will permit me to respond to Paul Clarke of Horsham, who in his letter in last week’s paper was very critical of my written concerns on how this Labour Government is dealing with the changes to our planet.

I am assuming that Mr Clarke was referring to my letter published in the edition of the 25th September, since he was clearly so incensed that he manged to ignore most of what I had written and misinterpreted the rest. For example, nowhere did I write that climate change is a con-job, indeed my letter was principally about the billions of taxpayers money being used to subsidise unreliable forms of energy, primarily purchased from abroad and foreign owned, when we should be adopting the Rolls Royce manufactured small modular nuclear reactors.

Nevertheless, Mr Clarke’s letter has given me the chance to add a few further remarks. On the 5th July 2024, Ed Miliband following his appointment as Secretary of State, outlined his priorities for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero in a message to staff, writing ‘’ they were at the heart of the new government’s agenda, leading one of the Prime Minister’s 5 national missions, to make Britain a clean energy superpower with zero carbon electricity by 2030, and accelerating our journey to net zero’’.

It can be seen that Miliband’s interpretation of Net Zero does not accord with the general scientific consensus which is, an ideal state where the amount of greenhouse gases released into the Earth's atmosphere is equal to the amount removed.

Indeed, carbon dioxide is essential to life on earth, because it is critical for photosynthesis in plants and plays a crucial role in regulating Earth's temperature through the greenhouse effect. Without carbon dioxide the planet would be too cold to support life as we know it, and plants would be unable to create their own food, which is the foundation of the food chain for both plants and animals. However, while naturally occurring levels are vital, it is accepted that excessive amounts are considered a pollutant with a link to global warming.

Deforestation affects climate change by releasing greenhouse gases that trap heat and warm the Earth. Trees are major carbon sinks, meaning they naturally absorb more carbon than they release. On average, forests absorb more than twice the carbon they emit. When trees are cut down or burned, they stop absorbing carbon, and the carbon stored in their wood is released into the atmosphere.

Estimates suggest that deforestation accounts for around 12-20% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Deforestation of tropical rainforests is a major source of these emissions. Because of their high-growth rate, tropical rainforests have a high capacity for storing carbon – more than any other forest type.

The UN says 420 million hectares (one billion acres) of forest have been lost since 1990, with agriculture being the main reason for this, although mining for precious metals as used in solar panels and batteries for electric cars is now also responsible.

On the matter of desalination plants, a large plant can produce 200 million gallons a day, which may be miniscule compared to the 3 billion gallons the UK uses daily, but then having worked in the Middle East for many years, I have seen first hand what can be done with desalinated water, water that is not returned to the sea and as reported by the BBC, even here in the south of England, Southern Water have toyed with the idea to solve their water problems.

So Mr Clarke, to sum up, I did not write that climate change is a con-job, but it is necessary to be realistic and pragmatic with how you deal with it, while at the same time not dismissing what is the primary cause simply because it doesn’t fit the politicians agenda. Do solar panels work at night? The answer is no, they don't. As I mentioned earlier, solar panels need light — preferably sunlight — to create energy, although they can generate some energy from other light sources such as street lights and even the moon, but the output is very low and although wind power has seen significant growth over the years, with the UK investing heavily in wind farms, the availability of wind can be unpredictable and varies with weather conditions, making it a less stable energy source compared to others.

Robert Bishop

Broomfield Drive

Billingshurst

West Sussex