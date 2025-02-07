Letter to the editor: Woeful WiFi in Chichester

Well done Jessica Brown-Fuller for taking a stand on the lamentable state of WiFi in the centre of Chichester (News, 6 February).

This achieved its nadir on 27 December last year, when BBC Breakfast interviewed Walter Francisco, head of programming at our beloved Chichester Cinema. He was booked to represent independent picturehouses, exemplifying how they could survive a pandemic, emerge stronger than ever and withstand the competition from streaming services by providing the unique shared experience of enjoying films shown as their creators intended - on the big screen.

All went well at a dry-run on the 26th, with the auditorium in New Park looking its best. On the morning itself Mr Francisco joined the Zoom call, as arranged, with 15 minutes to spare. Lights and microphone were cued. Two minutes from going live, he was told by the show’s producers that the line was so bad he should find another location. He raced to the foyer, where the prospect of a decent signal seemed more likely.

The interview began with him being asked what the cinema would be showing that day. As he began to answer, the screen froze and after one more failed attempt the presenter, with hurried apologies, called a halt.

This waste of a rare opportunity for one of Chichester’s principal cultural assets to be showcased on national television was due entirely to inadequate WiFi. So let us hope that our MP’s intervention carries weight. Also that BBC Breakfast gives Mr Francisco and his cinema another 'chance to shine’ - ideally in August, when he hosts the 33rd Chichester International Film Festival.

John Coldstream

Priory Road

Chichester