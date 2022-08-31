Reader letter: Pollution to Sussex beaches urgently needs to end

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once again our seas and beaches have been polluted by releases of untreated sewage, this in the middle of the peak tourist season. The sea has been polluted along with the sands and shingle making it dangerous to people and animals.

It seems that every time it rains now we are going to have the same problem.

This never used to be the case. Is it because the size and capacity of the treatment works have not caught up with the increasing population? If this is the case surely a moratorium on any further housebuilding should now be put in place.

Some thing must be done urgently before coastal communities and businesses are destroyed by a large drop in custom as who would knowingly use polluted beaches.

I have emailed my MP Nick Gibb as a first step and am waiting a reply. Please use your influence to bring this pollution to an end.

