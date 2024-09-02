Life on Tapp: ​Expensive Oasis tickets is the way of the world right now

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher of Oasis. Picture: Getty Images

​Like millions of others last weekend, I gave up some of my Saturday morning to stare at messages on a variety of devices, effectively informing me that I had absolutely no chance of getting Oasis tickets.

Like many of my peers, who also quite fancied an injection of ‘90s nostalgia to ease the tedium of middle age, I missed my precious lie-in to have a go at bagging tickets to see the reconciled Brothers Gallagher bang out their classics on stage for the first time since Noel’s mate Tony Blair was still in Number 10. I too knew I had little or no chance of watching the planet’s most famous wearer of anoraks bring down the house with Live Forever and Supersonic, but that’s the thing with culturally significant events, many of us feel the need to join in or in this case, attempt to join.

I’d read the myriad of news reports which gloomily informed the reader that anyone who took the trouble of logging on for tickets only had a, at best, four per cent chance of getting any, which is probably why I threw in the virtual towel after about 30 minutes. Although this was an unpopular decision with the 15-year-old, who argued that it was alright for me because I have seen them live once already, I was soon vindicated after receiving news tales from pals who were behind 140,000 others in the virtual queue. They gave up too – in fact, none of my mates had any joy, with one given the choice of paying £350 for standing tickets – which would likely mean being hit by a plastic cup full of goodness knows what – which were originally listed for more than half that. They didn’t think it was worth the money.

Others were less sanguine and took to social media to complain about the injustices of dynamic pricing, but, not wishing to sound like an apologist for the ticketing industry, that’s the way of the world right now. Demand is always the easiest excuse for seemingly unreasonable price hikes and, as long as there are plenty of people willing to pay that price, big business will continue to exploit this never ending customer base.

The only thing more British than millions of people like me queuing to buy unattainable tickets to see middle aged rockers play 30 year old songs is that some of those people are now moaning about it.