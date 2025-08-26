Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: BMX stunt show coming to Bognor Regis!

Welcome to this week’s column. We’ve had another fantastic week of the Town Council’s ‘Funshine Days’, and as they draw to a close this week, remember on Friday (29th August), our Events team will be out in the Town Centre with the BMX Stunt team ‘MBE’, as we round off a busy month of entertainment and activities!

We’re delighted to be able to welcome the UK’s leading freestyle BMX stunt team to Bognor Regis, who will be hosting four 30-minute performances throughout the day, showcasing some of the best athletes demonstrating their skills. They will also be bringing a have-a-go ‘Action Wheels’ element suitable for participants from 2 years of age upwards between performances, with all kit and bikes provided.

I’m told the BMX show will be truly spectacular and is not to be missed! Their talented stunt performers will be delivering an exhilarating display of tricks, jumps, and acrobatics creating an exciting and an unforgettable show suitable for audiences of all ages. Make sure you’re in the Town Centre, between 12pm and 4pm to experience it for yourselves!

As we venture toward September, there’s still plenty going on in Bognor Regis. Over the weekend of 6th and 7th September, the ‘Bognorphenia Annual Weekend’ takes place at Hampshire Avenue Recreation Ground and the Bognor Regis Youth and Community Centre. A varied and exciting line-up is planned, to feature stalls, scooters, live music and children’s entertainment, and on Sunday the ‘Our Generation Young People Day’ takes centre stage, showcasing the talents of young dancers, singers and musicians from the Bognor Regis area. I am very excited to see for myself what’s on offer this year, and am sure this will, as always, be very well supported. For further information, please contact Kez Dunnaway by emailing: [email protected] or you can call: 07516 719298.

The last ‘Music in the Park’ concert for this year also takes place on the afternoon of Sunday 7th September, organised by the Rotary Club of Bognor Regis, and supported by Bognor Regis Town Council. Between 2pm and 4.30pm, Hotham Park will be filled with the sounds of Rock and Pop music, with ‘Smooth Monkey’ and Helena Mace set to perform.

On a more serious note, some of you may have heard that the independent charity Crimestoppers has launched a targeted initiative throughout the Arun District, specifically aimed at reducing crime and improving community safety. This campaign is designed to amplify awareness of Crimestoppers’ 100% anonymous reporting service. This activity is hoped to empower Arun residents to anonymously share vital information about a range of criminal activities, which will inevitably help strengthen and make our local community safer.

Crimestoppers will be working with young people through ‘Fearless’ the charity’s youth service, providing training at local secondary schools and colleges. Community intelligence plays an essential role in reducing all crime, Crimestoppers offers a quick, safe, and entirely anonymous way for residents to share information that can make a real difference.

In an emergency, or if you see a crime taking place, call the police on 999 or 101. To pass on crime information completely anonymously, visit the charity’s website: www. crimestoppers-uk.org and fill in a secure anonymous online form or call the contact centre on freephone: 0800 555 111.

Lastly, the Town Council are still seeking applications for the position of Deputy Clerk. If you have experience of working in local government and are looking for an exciting new opportunity with an excellent benefits package, then this role could be of interest to you. The new closing date for applications is 9am on Monday 8th September 2025. The application form, and further details can be found on our website: www.bognorregis.gov.uk.