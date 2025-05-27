Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: Bognor Regis Carnival a great success

A fantastic time was had by all at the Bognor Regis Carnival over the weekend. Even the slightly blustery conditions could not spoil the atmosphere, as we celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Carnival, which really was ‘out of this world’.

The parade itself was a wonderful spectacle, and it was so much fun to be a part of it, alongside our Town Crier, Jane. As always, the draw of the Carnival saw huge crowds gather to watch the passing floats, as we made our way through the Town and to our final destination at West Park. The fun was by no means over once the parade came to an end, as hundreds enjoyed the plethora of entertainment on offer, by way of showground activities, food, music and so much more. It was a brilliant experience, so early on in my tenure as Mayor, to deliver my opening speech to those who had come along to enjoy the afternoon’s entertainment and my congratulations go the Bognor Regis Carnival Association for another successful Carnival, which the Town Council were proud to financially support through Partnership Funding.

There’s still a few more days left of half term, and if you’re looking for things to do with your young people right here in Bognor Regis, than look no further than the Bognor Regis Puppet Festival, which has been running since Tuesday and will continue until this Saturday 31st May. This is the third of its kind organised by Making Theatre Gaining Skills and is financially supported by Bognor Regis Town Council. Why not head down to their premises in Longford Road, to enjoy some puppet family fun inside and outdoors at the Bognor Regis Library garden in London Road. Most shows are suitable for children aged 2 and over, and feature ‘surprising and comic visual creations’. To book your places and for all the details on the various puppet shows on offer, some of which are free to attend and others which are charged at £5 per ticket, you can visit the Ticketsource booking page: www.ticketsource.co.uk and search ‘Bognor Makerspace’ or you can visit the Making Theatre Gaining Skills website: www.makingtheatre.co.uk.

It was great news to hear that Bognor Regis’ East Beach has retained its Seaside Award for 2025. The award recognises the excellent standards of cleanliness, safety and environmental management at the beach, and is granted as a mark of quality to beaches who meet the standards set by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, ensuring visitors know that Bognor Regis East beach is a well-managed great destination, with good quality facilities. This accolade is not to be confused with the Blue Flag Award, which represents water quality and is the responsibility of Southern Water.

In last week’s column I briefly reported on the meeting held to look at ways to address the serious and pressing issue of increased anti-social behaviour and retail crime in Bognor Regis, and particularly within the Town Centre. Our local MP Alison Griffiths, High Sheriff of West Sussex, Dr Tim Fooks FRCPG, key representatives from Town Council partners such as Sussex Police, West Sussex County Council, Arun District Council, and Bognor Regis BID, were present along with a wide range of businesses from the Town. As a result of this collaboration, which was chaired by our Deputy Mayor and Town Centre business owner, Cllr Paul Wells, Bognor Regis Town Council will work with the police and others to formulate a Bognor Regis Town Centre Action Group to bring about the required change to improve perceptions and feelings of safety and wellbeing for those visiting and working in our Town Centre.