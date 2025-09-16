Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: Councillor drop-in surgery takes place this Friday

As a Town, we are extremely fortunate to have such an abundance of fantastic local organisations and charities to provide support and advice to those most in need within our communities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bognor Regis Foodbank is certainly one of those, and particularly in recent years, the need for the Foodbank has unfortunately become greater than ever. It was an honour this week to be able to visit them in their new premises at The Hope Centre, based in Saint Wilfrid Church. Although they have been ‘open for business’ here since July, the official launch has only just occurred, and it was really humbling to see the benefits this new location is already bringing. The move was intended to allow greater opportunity for engagement with other agencies, to the benefit of their clients, with many other local support services also establishing here. It seems ‘so far, so good’ and the volunteers and clients I met during my visit, were certainly very inspiring. I also learnt a great deal more about people’s experiences of using the Foodbank and would like to thank the CEO, Sue Manning, for inviting me along. If you require the services of the Bognor Regis Foodbank, you will first need a referral from an agency such as Citizens Advice Bureau, children’s centres and health visitors, who will provide you with a food voucher, that you can trade for a minimum of three days of emergency food. If you are able to donate items of food, they are open 11am - 1pm on Thursdays to receive donations. For further information, including details on how you can become one of their fantastic volunteers, please visit the Bognor Regis Foodbank website: www.bognorregis.foodbank.org.uk, or call: 01243 841275.

Another local charity working hard for our community is Stonepillow, who also happen to be one of my two Mayoral Charities that I will be supporting through my year in office. Their annual ‘Big Sleepout’ takes place this weekend, and I’m delighted to be forming part of the judging panel for the ‘cardboard shelter competition’. Taking place in the grounds of Chichester Cathedral on Saturday, there’s plenty of entertainment planned before the ‘main event’ itself. If you would like to take part or come along and enjoy all that’s on offer, for this, their biggest fundraiser of the year, you can visit their website or email: [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported a couple of weeks ago, also taking place this weekend is the Southdowns Music Festival, which will be hitting the Town Centre and seafront areas between Friday 19th and Sunday 21st September. Proudly supported by Bognor Regis Town Council through our Partnership Funding programme and now in its 12th year, this event promises to be another fantastic occasion for our Town, with a full and varied programme planned over the three-days, to suit all tastes. To see all that’s on offer and to purchase your tickets, please visit their website www.southdownsfolkfest.co.uk.

Councillor Drop-In Surgery takes place this Friday 19th September

If you happen to be in the Town Centre enjoying the first day of the Southdown’s Music Festival, you may like to come and visit myself and my fellow Town Councillors, who will be situated outside of the Railway Station, for our latest ‘Councillor Drop-In Surgery’ on Friday. Between 12pm and 2pm we’ll be in our Bognor Regis Town Council branded gazebo, answering your questions or concerns with anything to do with your Town. Please do pop by, even if it’s just to say ‘hello’ and put names to faces! We’d love to see you!