Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: How to protect your home from potential future flooding

Whilst we have enjoyed some very sunny and dry days so far this week, and it seems spring is just around the corner, you can never be too prepared when it comes to protecting you and your home from the elements, particularly if you live in a high flood risk area and have been unfortunate enough to have been affected by flooding in recent years.

Flood management involves several authorities and organisations who work together to manage flood risks and respond effectively when flooding occurs. Whilst each agency has an important job to do, if you do reside in a high flood risk, why not make your own preparations now, in the event of your home being flooded in the future. As part of the FloodSmart campaign, Arun District Council and its partners have produced a leaflet containing plenty of useful tips and advice on how to get ahead of the Great British weather, and secure your home, as well as details of apps and phone numbers you can download and store ready, in case you need them. Included alongside the leaflet is a helpful ‘Emergency flood kit’, to help you prepare your own ‘grab bag’ in case a quick evacuation is required. The leaflet and further information on FloodSmart are available online by visiting: arun.gov.uk/flooding-information

A reminder that this Sunday 9th March 2025 people and communities across the UK are encouraged to come together for a Day of Reflection, providing an important opportunity to remember those who lost their lives to Covid-19. With this year also marking 5 years since the pandemic began, we must all, in our individual ways, also pay thanks for the tireless work and acts of kindness shown during this unprecedented time. For ideas on how you can mark this date, and pay your own tributes to lost loved ones, there are plenty of resources available on the dedicated website: www.dayofreflection.campaign.gov.uk.

I am pleased to say that the annual Bognor Regis Town Council newsletter is currently being delivered, so please do look out for this coming through your front door over the next couple of weeks. The newsletter includes various articles, which we hope will prove an interesting read, and give you further insight into what your Town Council has been doing over the past twelve months, as well as what we hope to achieve in 2025, including an action-packed 2025 Events programme featured on the back page! Readers will notice we have once again included our ‘community survey’ as part of the publication, and I hope that many of you will take a few minutes to complete this short survey, which can be accessed via the QR code contained alongside the article. This survey will help us, as your Town Council, to understand the aims and priorities important to you, our residents, and could help shape future budgets.

FloodSmart Campaign Poster

Lastly for this week, another exciting opportunity to join Bognor Regis Town Council’s staffing team, as an Event Duty Officer, to be the primary point of contact at Town Council organised events. This is a newly created position, being advertised on a 6-month fixed term, running from 1st May to 31st October and will be a rewarding role for an individual with an enthusiasm for working with members of the public, of all ages, ensuring everyone attending enjoys our events! If you or someone you know may be interested in finding out more information and applying for this role, then please visit our website under ‘quick links’. The closing date for applications is 9am on Friday 14th March 2025.