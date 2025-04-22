Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: Partnership funding awarded to Bognor Regis Carnival Association

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Welcome to this week’s Bognor Regis Briefing by Mayor Cllr Claire Needs.

I hope you all had a lovely Bank Holiday weekend and that you may have found some time to visit the Easter Funfair, organised by Bognor Regis Seafront Lights, which from what I understand was very popular. It was wonderful to last week present one of the organisations awarded Partnership Funding this financial year, with their well-deserved cheque. The Bognor Regis Carnival Association were presented with funding for £4,500 to go toward the costs of providing another fantastic Carnival for the Town in 2025. Now in its tenth year, the Carnival Association organises a full day of entertainment, bringing the community together whilst also welcoming visitors. The event is always hugely popular and supported by the Town Council with a financial contribution. Sarah Boote-Cook, Chair of the Association, was delighted to come to the Town Hall to collect the cheque on the group’s behalf. My fellow Town Councillors and I wish her and her team all the best with the organisation of this year’s event, which promises to be bigger and better than ever! Make sure you pencil Saturday 24th May into your diaries - it’s going to be ‘out of this world!’

Those of you who follow us on Facebook may have noticed that an exciting opportunity has arisen for a Team Member to become a part of our busy Town Force team. We are seeking a team-orientated, diligent and skilled person to join the team engaged on a variety of general maintenance and horticultural maintenance activities around Bognor Regis and to support local events. Application forms are available on our website: www.bognorregis.gov.uk or via e-mail: [email protected] or you can phone the office on: 01243 867744. The application window closes at 9am on Tuesday 6th May, with those invited for interviews taking place week commencing Monday 12th May. If this role sounds of interest to you, or you know someone who may be the perfect fit, then don’t delay in getting applications in or telling your friends and family.

A reminder now that West Sussex County Council are still seeking views from West Sussex residents on ways they can improve health and wellbeing and reduce inequalities across the county. The consultation process on the draft West Sussex Joint Local Health and Wellbeing Strategy 2025 to 2030 closes at 11:55pm this Sunday, 27th April. If you have not yet provided your feedback and would like to, then you can complete the survey online, via the ’YourVoice’ website, or paper copies are available at West Sussex Libraries. Make sure you have your say.

Mayor Cllr Claire Needs presenting cheque to the Chair of Bognor Regis Carnival Association

With VE-Day 80 now just a couple of weeks away, further details on Bognor Regis Town Council’s event have now been released. The Town Crier and I are honoured to be lighting the seafront beacon at 9.30pm, accompanied by two Scots Guard Pipers. We will also be joined for this historic occasion, by the mesmerising musician ‘Alleya’, who will be wowing crowds with an electric LED violin performance. Alleya is a renowned artist, having played with the likes of Duran Duran, Rick Wakeman and Take That! Make sure you join us at the seafront beacon brazier, from 9.15pm until 10pm to help us commemorate this important anniversary in style. As well as the Town Council having a full programme of events lined up for 2025, we are very fortunate to have some really experienced local event organisers who enhance the programme of events each year - most of which are completely free! Details can be found in our 2025 Events leaflet with copies available from the Town Hall. You can also check out our website to see what's planned and follow us on Facebook to be kept up to date with all the latest news.