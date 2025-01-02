Mayor's New Year Message to Hailsham Residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

"I hope that you had a pleasant Christmas break with your families and loved ones. I'd like to take the opportunity firstly to say that, while many of us are still feeling the bite of the cost-of-living crisis, we have now entered a new year and should take a positive outlook and think about what improvements it can bring to our lives.

2025 is upon us and the New Year traditionally denotes a new start – an opportunity to begin afresh and strive to do even better. For me personally this is an exciting time, as I look forward with expectancy and anticipation to what this next year has to offer our wonderful town.

I am looking forward to the remaining five months in my current term of office as Town Mayor. I feel honoured to serve and represent the people of Hailsham and look forward to getting out and about and meeting as many of you as I can at future civic engagements.

I will continue to visit as many places and people as possible to raise the profile of local charities, community groups and voluntary organisations in Hailsham, who work selflessly to help others and make individuals' lives just that much better and brighter. I am sure that the warm-hearted and generous people of our town will continue to work together and support those most in need during 2025.

The Town Council is currently working towards making its frontline operations as efficient as possible. Like many town and parish councils across the country, we are committed to providing value for money. We all know times are tough, and in the coming year we may face some difficult decisions on how to balance providing essential quality services with ever-decreasing budgets. The way the Town Council operates will continue to transform.

However, whatever the future holds, I can guarantee the residents this. My New Year's resolution - and the Town Council's - is to have a renewed determination to work hard for the residents and the wider community of Hailsham.

My wife and fellow town councillor Barbara and I wish you all a very happy, healthy and peaceful New Year. Whatever your aspirations may be, go forward with determination and you will be rewarded for your own efforts in 2025."

Town Mayor & Chairman, Hailsham Town Council