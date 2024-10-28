Mims Davies MP: Don't punish motorists in budget

Mims Davies MP's weekly column

As your MP, I’ve added my name to a number of letters to the Chancellor on behalf of constituents.

The prospect of a rise in fuel hangs over motorists, which would have a devastating impact on families and businesses in East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages.

That’s why I’m delighted to sign the letter with over 70 Conservative colleagues to demand the Chancellor doesn’t punish motorists at the Budget. I also backed the letter calling for support for our Great British Wine Industry, this sector is key and growth of it is via understanding championing it. I also signed the Project Gigabit letter, as well with 35 of my colleagues calling for the Chancellor not to end VAT relief on Listed Places of Worship next March.

While energy costs are lower than last winter, many households are struggling with the cost of living, and I was pleased to chat to the British Gas team on this.

I want to ensure people know the support available to help them and I encourage anyone who is struggling to speak to their energy supplier and organisations like the British Gas Energy Trust. More information and help is at www.MimsDavies.org.uk

Families and businesses across the constituency rely on the internet and mobile signals for work/leisure-our coverage needs improving and I was pleased to discuss this in Westminster with Virgin Media, Three and Vodafone on improving signal.

Earlier this year, the Conservative Government delivering on ‘Project Gigabit’ - increasing coverage all over our area. Making work and leisure faster for people and helping grow our local economy, creating a brighter future for all. I’ll continue to raise this issue and work hard on increasing mobile coverage for all residents.

I enjoyed joining Naturewatch Foundation's Animal Abuse within Domestic Abuse event in Parliament. Sadly, both abuse of people and their animals is increasing, we can't turn a blind eye.

Where these crimes overlap, there are opportunities to make relationships, families, and communities safer for people and animals.

Support can be found on my website, including information on other relevant Parliamentary events I’ve attended on your behalf.