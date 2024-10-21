Mims Davies MP: I've been getting my schools visits in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages' Weekly Column

It was lovely joining Dame Vera Lynn’s Children’s Charity, in their new home in Chailey meeting CEO Glenys and her team, at their open day hearing about their fantastic work supporting many local children and families. I'm delighted to share they’ll be featured shortly on Children In Need with Paddy McGuinness. If you can support them, it would be hugely appreciated. Thank you so much to this wonderful charity for the never-ending support and help they provide.

I’ve been getting my school visits in & had the pleasure of joining Worth School's Politics A Level students for a Q&A and Chailey School for a tour/Q&A from school councillors. I enjoyed chatting to truly inquisitive and inspiring students on key issues. I wish them all the very best of luck with their futures-and hopefully seeing some of them in Parliament on a visit very soon.

I led a Westminster Hall Debate on ‘Business Confidence’-discussing how sustained economic growth is the only route to improving the prosperity of our country and the living standards for all. Reducing inflation giving business confidence to invest and deliver growth was a hallmark of the outgoing Conservative Government after a difficult number of years. It’s important all MPs are local business champions and I’d like to thank businesses for all they do. Whether on our high streets, industrial estates, rural economy, self-employed, family businesses and all those taking a chance so others can be employed, sectors can grow, and local jobs are supported-we appreciate you all greatly. I commit to always being there to support you.

As you'll know, I meet regularly with GTR regarding the cancellations, lack of train reliability we all experience, and I met them again in Parliament recently for updates. I’m very pleased to share the NEW timetable update for improved East Grinstead evening services, Uckfield evening services, and Wivelsfield ‘Access for All’ which I worked on closely with the former MP for Lewes plus pushing for more stops for Balcombe. Nagging works! MP stands for ‘most persistent’. You can guarantee I’ll continue working hard on this issue for all.