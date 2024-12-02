Mims Davies MP: New businesses, £2.95m for the constituency, Assisted Dying, Tobacco and Vapes bill, Family Business Week and flu jabs

Mims Davies MP's weekly column.

Congratulations to Bipin and Libin, co-owners of the brilliant new Foodland shop in East Grinstead.

Cllr Jacquie Russell and I were thrilled to meet these bold new business owners and see the huge variety of food they’ve on offer. Exciting to see not ventures on our high streets.

I was pleased to meet the National Lottery Community Fund team in Parliament and thrilled many community groups have benefited from £2.95million in the past five years in my constituency. If you're a local community group, please do apply for project funding.

I was pleased to support Family Business Week-not just this week, but every week.

Family businesses are the backbone of our economy. Local businesses joined us in Parliament, including Charlie Field, from a family business with branches in Burgess Hill and Uckfield amongst many more.

This Christmas, and all year round, shop local and enjoy the amazing family run businesses we’re lucky to have here in EGU including amazing butchers and farm shops for Christmas dinners.

A quick reminder, don’t forget to book your flu jab in today through the NHS or your local pharmacy as the festive season approaches.You’ll be aware perhaps, I voted against the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill at its second reading.

I hugely recognise there are deeply held views on both sides of this difficult debate, so I’ve written in full on my website on how I voted. As you can imagine, there were many heartfelt emails from constituents detailing their thoughts and experiences which I greatly appreciate.

My Dad lived with long-term disablement and health impacts after an attack at work, leading us to be a family that experienced caring and, in the long term, affected my mother’s health and our financial wellbeing.

No human life is sadly immune to pain and suffering and it’s the most awful feeling to see your loved one struggling. Ultimately, there were questions at this point, I couldn’t overcome which led to my no vote on this bill.

Meanwhile, I got behind the update Tobacco and Vapes bill to help keep our young people healthier.