On the Grapevine: And now for something completely different!

Summer holidays are well and truly underway and this year we seem to have a proper summer - so far! The warm, dry weather is perfect for drinks in the garden or on the balcony, with or without the joy (inconvenience?!) of a barbecue. Sparkling wines of all sorts and fashionably pale rosé are of course ‘de rigueur’ on such occasions, but why not go out on a limb and try something different or unusual for a change? You are likely to be agreeably surprised.

A long-established family company which excels at finding unusual wines, alongside the traditional stock, is Laithwaites online wine merchant. Founded in 1969 by Tony Laithwaite, the company now offers some 1200 different wines from 26 countries, ranging in price from £5 to over £1000 per bottle. Laithwaites is delighted to be one of ten leading retailers which have signed up to the 'SWR Bottle Weight Accord'. Founded in 2021, the Sustainable Wine Roundtable (SWR) is the only global independent multistakeholder roundtable in wine. Jancis Robinson is a founding member and with now more than 100 members from around the world, the SWR has become the centre for collaborative action across the wine supply chain.

Here are four examples of something different. Enjoy them yourself and impress your friends with your extraordinary summer wine discoveries.

Hola Mediterraneo Orange Spritz, From Laithwaites’ long-standing - and very forward thinking - Cava producer, Hola, is this spritz where Mediterranean aromatic herbs, spices and orange peel meet top quality fizz. Crisp and bright, with a classic bitter-sweetness, simply pour over ice, add a slice of orange and serve. £9.99. With a lower alcohol level and wacky presentation, it is perfect for the younger generations who love their cocktails but wish for something not so strong.

Also from Spain is Sol de Valencia Gewurztraminer 2024. Who would have thought it? Gewurztraminer from Spain! Grapes are from vineyards on Spain’s easternmost shores, where early picking and cool fermentation give a wine with mouthwatering, signature lychee and peach fruit. £10.99.

Les Aromes 2024 Val de Loire IgP is made from the grape variety Grolleau Gris, a pink-skinned speciality of the Loire which doesn’t often find its way to our shores. Fourth-generation winemaker Jerome Choblet at Domes de Herbauges, has crafted an unusual yet appealing, light wine. Fresh, dry, zippy acidity and good fruit. A combination of Atlantic-neighbouring vineyards and early harvesting not only gives a low ABV of 8.5%, but also aromas of honeysuckle and ripe stone fruits with a core of freshness. £10.99. Perfect with a dish of mussels or smoked mackerel paté.

Now here’s something to raise the hairs on the back of the neck of the traditional port drinker. A far cry from an aged vintage port or anything which you may consider pairing with a serving of Cropwell Bishop fine stilton cheese, is Baronesa de Vila Rosé Port. Yes, pink port! The winemaker at Baronesa is Alvaro van Zeller, a member of one of the most famous families in the Douro and who once owned the iconic Quinta do Noval. He’s also a good friend of the Laithwaites team, and they’ve listed this ever since rosé port was introduced to the Douro, surprisingly in 2008. Also surprisingly delicious, light for a port but with great depth of flavour, balanced acidity and medium sweetness. Chill it down, add ice and serve as a different aperitif - and don’t forget to try a Port & Tonica!