On The Grapevine: Warming reds for Bonfire Night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Remember remember the 5th of November! And don’t forget the wine as well! Hot Dogs, Baked potatoes, grilled spicy sausages, all need a flavoursome red wine to appreciate them at their best.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you are a ‘stay indoors and watch through the window’ type of person, or are happy to wade knee deep through a field of mud in the pouring rain to watch the local firework display, or light the blue touch paper on your own rockets, a hearty supper ‘post fireworks’ always goes down well. Here are four suggestions of red wines from around the world which should pair perfectly with bonfire night fare.

The appropriately named ‘Night Watchman’ is a Shiraz Malbec blend made by Journey’s End, one of the foremost producers in South Africa. Sourced from sustainably farmed coastal vineyards in South Africa’s Western Cape, the wine is gently matured for 16 months in large French oak barrels. With the commendable Fairtrade designation, only 105 barrels of the 2021 were produced in the winery run by the Gabb family. A medium-bodied, elegant wine with delicious, vibrant dark fruit flavours and aromas of prunes, blueberries and cassis, combined with a touch of peppery spice. Great value at £9 from the Co-op. Bring out the Cumberland sausages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Africa is currently producing some terrific wines at bargain prices and another of these which is eminently suitable for bonfire night supper is Kleine Zalze Reserve Shiraz 2021, a steal at £9.50 from Tesco. Full bodied and packed with flavour, the winery is situated just outside Stellenbosch. So much for wines from South Africa coming under the ‘New World’ designation, as wine has been made here since 1695. Its all relative! A fruit driven wine with dark plums, blackberries, spice and chocolate flavours. Just made for a juicy burger.

Red wines for Bonfire Night

Terra Organica is an award winning, planet-friendly range of organic, vegan and sustainably made wines. Each wine has been expertly blended and crafted in complete harmony with nature, but without any compromise on quality or taste. Terra Organica Primitivo 2022 comes from the deep south of Italy in Puglia. Rich, full-bodied, fruity and mellow, with soft tannins and complexity from partial old oak ageing. With recognised high-level efforts for sustainability and environmental protection, even as far as labelling and eschewing the use of a cork capsule, their great slogan is “Good wine doesn’t have to cost the earth”. £12 from Ocado. Try a glass with a hot dog and plenty of fried onions and tomato relish.

The last of my four comes from the undulating Beaujolais region of France, just south of Burgundy and north of Lyon. Beaujolais Villages 2022 Dominique Piron is a beautifully crafted medium-bodied red which is brimming with strawberry and cassis fruit flavours. From a producer with 14 generations of winemaking expertise, this elegant and softly spicy wine has complexity, length and elegance. A perfect example of its type, perfect with lighter bonfire bites, such as grilled halloumi cheese, grilled fish or herby pork chipolatas. £13.99 from Waitrose.