Parish Pump - Rodmell & Southease

I have just come back from a short holiday at Hayling Island in a Warner’s Hotel. I went with two friends and despite finding it was a ‘Turkey and Tinsel’ weekend we enjoyed it.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My own personal feelings about it, were that it felt like being in an upmarket older people’s home, where walkers and mobility scooters were used by many, by boy did they enjoy themselves once they got on the dance floor. You could see the joy on their faces as memories of their past caught up with them, and they danced the night away in their glad rags of glitz. It was lovely to see so many happy people enjoying themselves. The hotel was lovely and in a good location and I would definitely go there in the summer months but having just had a ‘Turkey and Tinsel Christmas’ I would say I’ve now been there, done that, so I don’t think I’d go again, as it’s not really my scene. I went with GTA travel, whom I have had holidays with for years, and they’ve been so good, so well-done Tony, another great trip.

The day before I went on holiday, I fell down going through one of the exit areas between the bushes from Aldi onto the pavement by the bus stop. I slipped on mud and leaves and landed sitting in a puddle (not a comfortable experience I can tell you) which I could not get up from. Fortunately, a very nice man pulled me up and made sure I wasn’t hurt (just my pride) and I decided I just to get home quickly as I had as one would say a ‘soggy bottom’. If by any chance that kind man reads this, I would like to say to him you were a ‘Good Samaritan’ – Happy Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's so nice to see the sun coming out occasionally and to feel that all life responds to life. Without the heat and light our sun has been shining on the earth for over 4 billion years life would not exist. I remember reading this somewhere, and it made me think that for all time, mankind has worshipped the sun in one way or another, probably because they can see it, feel it, and know that it rises and sets so it feels real to them. No wonder that over the years it has been worshipped as a god!

St Peter's Rodmell Service of Light

Pony rescuers are asking drivers to be aware of ponies in danger on the roads, as well as deer, so please slow down. With nights drawing in, together with wet, misty and foggy conditions across the UK they expect there to be many accidents, especially in forest areas and moorland. Collisions with animals not only causes injuries to the animal but also to drivers and badly damaged cars are the result.

I know Ali put this is Parish Pump last week, but Pauline Barnaby Davies has asked me to remind people about Carol Singing around Rodmell so here are the dates and times: Monday 16th December there will be Carol singing in the lower village, meet at Bankside (opposite the pub) at 6pm. Wednesday 18th December at 6pm (meet at Smugglers in the Paddocks) more carol singing for the upper village. Collections will be, as always, for Demelza the local Children’s Hospice and if you can't join in the singing do be as generous as possible and pop some money into the tin when the singers pass by. Enquiries to Pauline Burnaby Davies tel: 01273 477058. I used to love going Carol Singing but can’t go now as I can’t see at night and am afraid of falling over on uneven road surfaces.

The quiz in the pub for St. Peter’s and St James’ hospice was very successful raising £1,600 and my team won. I’m afraid I can’t take much credit for that, as it was my cousins, and friends who did most of the work. Thanks to Maureen Ford and friends, for the organisation and Chris and Daisy and all their lovely staff for a lovely evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am so pleased that Assisted Dying is set to become legal within 3 years after the vote on 29th November was passed. I know it has upset many people, but I have supported Dignity in Dying for years. I’ve dealt with three people who were desperately ill for, in all 27 years and they were all desperate to die. When we can have our animals put down in desperate circumstances, they go so peacefully and we are told we have to make our own decisions on thing throughout our life but can’t make the big decision about our own bodies and our own lives, to me it just doesn’t seem right.

Years ago, I had a dear friend who had smoked heavily all her life resulting in her getting lung cancer. When I went to see her in hospital this vibrant lady looked like an old rag doll humped up in a chair. She actually told me she didn’t want to see me again as I looked so healthy! It broke my heart, but they sent her home to die, and she summoned me to see her. To my surprise she was sitting dressed up on her bed, made up with an immaculate hairdo, nails painted and a glass of her favourite wine by her side and the biggest smile on her face. She told me that this was her ‘goodbye day’ as her doctor (whom she had worked for as a receptionist for years) was sending her off tomorrow and she was so happy. It happened as she said, and of course I can’t give names but it was years ago, and many people have told me that ‘the doctor looked after my mum, dad or relative’, to make sure they went in dignity as that’s how it was in those days. If this law hadn’t been passed there, would I feel be a lot of suicides. I suspect my own grandmother took her own life as I was going on holiday, and she told me she wouldn’t possibly be around when I got back. I was 18 at the time, she did die whilst I was away, because she hadn’t taken a heart pill she was supposed to take every day. My gran knew what she wanted.

I’ll write more about the Service of Light at St Peter’s next week but both Ali and I went, and it was lovely. The church looked beautiful all lit up with candles and so a big thank you to Jenny and Anne and everyone who made it look so special.