Peter Lamb MP: Delivering change for Britain

I write from Liverpool, where the Labour Party is holding its first conference in government since 2009. After many years attending conference—I attended my first 22 years ago while still at Holy Trinity, you come to recognise that every conference has its own character.

This year there are the obvious physical signs, the enhanced security received by government ministers and an inability to move for all the lobbyists, but beyond that there is a clear change of tone. This is no longer a week-long meeting to discuss how we would like to change the country, we are here to discuss how we are delivering that change.

Some may have been expecting a party atmosphere in the wake of such a significant win, but with government has instead come a seriousness about what we are here to do, particularly in the context of the dire state of the UK’s economy and public services we have inherited. Speaking with delegates from across the country and all parts of the Labour movement, there’s an awareness of this reality and the need to take tough choices.

Yet, seriousness does not mean ‘doom and gloom’ the Chancellor was clear that the Budget will not amount to a return to Austerity and both the speed and volume of policy being brought forward across all parts of government highlights the determination to get the country moving after 14 years of stagnation.

In less than three months we have ended the public sector strikes, set up a National Wealth Fund, dealt with the rioters, started the process of recovering the public money lost from COVID corruption, green lit the return of buses to local authority control, set up the Child Poverty Taskforce, begun the renationalisation of the railway, introduced free breakfasts for kids, created GB Energy, started the process of removing the last hereditary peers, and introduced the Renters’ Charter, amongst much more.

Government was never going to be easy, particularly under these conditions, but in its short time since returning to office, Labour is proving that if the will exists we can deliver change for Britain.